What you need to know: Arizona's 11 presidential electors set to vote for Biden on Dec. 14

article

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Dec. 14 is the date Arizona's 11 presidential electors meet to cast the state's electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

1. Didn't Biden already win?

Major media organizations, including the Associated Press and FOX News, projected Biden to win enough electoral votes to win the Presidency on Nov. 7.

However, the election results from all the states will need to be certified, the Electoral College meet and vote, and the votes counted in a joint Congressional session, before President-elect Biden is sworn in as President on Jan. 20, 2021.

Related: 2020 election: What's next? Projection of Joe Biden as winner isn't final step

Advertisement

2. What are Electoral Votes?

Technically, when voters went to the polls in November, they did not vote for a presidential candidate. Rather, they voted for a number of electors to represent a particular presidential candidate.

According to Arizona law, beginning on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November 1956, and every four years thereafter, voters will elect a number of presidential electors that are equal to the number of United States Senators and Representatives from Arizona.

A. On the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, 1956, and quadrennially thereafter, there shall be elected a number of presidential electors equal to the number of United States senators and representatives in Congress from this state. — Arizona Revised Statutes §16-212

Currently, there are nine Congressional seats in Arizona, and like all other states, Arizona has two senators. Therefore, voters selected 11 presidential electors during the November election.

3. Who is voting in the electoral college for Arizona?

According to the official vote canvass released by the Secretary of State's Office, 11 Democratic electors were chosen to represent Arizona in the Electoral College. They are:

1. Steve Gallardo

2. Luis Alberto Heredia

3. Constance Jackson

4. Sandra D. Kennedy

5. Stephen Roe Lewis

6. James McLaughlin

7. Jonathan Nez

8. Ned Norris

9. Regina Romero

10. Felicia Rotellini

11. Fred Yamashita

Related: Arizona’s 11 Democrat presidential electors a diverse group of people

4. Why did Biden win all of Arizona's 11 electoral votes?

Arizona law requires the presidential electors of the state to cast their electoral college votes for the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate who jointly received the highest number of votes in the state, as prescribed in the canvass.

B. After the secretary of state issues the statewide canvass containing the results of a presidential election, the presidential electors of this state shall cast their electoral college votes for the candidate for president and the candidate for vice president who jointly received the highest number of votes in this state as prescribed in the canvass. — Arizona Revised Statutes §16-212

5. Why are the electors meeting on Dec. 14?

Under federal law, electors are required to meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in the December following their appointment. This year, the date falls on Dec. 14.

6. Can the electors vote for someone else?

An elector who votes for someone other than their state party's nominee are often called "faithless electors."

Under Arizona law, if a presidential elector knowingly refuses to case his or her electoral college vote in the manner prescribed by the relevant laws, he or she is no longer eligible to be an elector, and the state political party chairperson who is represented by that elector will appoint another person to be an elector.

C. A presidential elector who knowingly refuses to cast that elector's electoral college vote as prescribed in subsection B of this section is no longer eligible to hold the office of presidential elector and that office is deemed and declared vacant by operation of law. The chairperson of the state committee of the political party represented by that elector shall appoint a person who is otherwise qualified to be a presidential elector. The replacement presidential elector shall cast the elector's electoral college vote as prescribed by this section. Notwithstanding section 16-344 and any other statute, the nomination paper and affidavit of qualification of the replacement presidential elector may be completed and filed with the secretary of state as soon as is practicable after the presidential elector's appointment. — Arizona Revised Statutes §16-212

Additionally, a Supreme Court ruling in July 2020 states that a state may require presidential electors to follow the state's popular vote result in the Electoral College.

Related: Faithless electors: Could they impact 2020 election results?

7. Have there been any faithless electors from Arizona recently?

According to fairvote.com's analysis of faithless electors, there have been no faithless electors from Arizona.

8. What happens after Arizona's electors cast their votes?

The votes will be counted in a joint congressional session on Jan. 6, 2021.

As is often the case in presidential elections, the sitting vice president appears on the ballot. Though current Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting, the Electoral Count Act of 1887 limits his role to little more than a custodian of the ballots.

Related: What happens at the Electoral College meeting?

9. What about claims of fraud in the election?

According to the Associated Press, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Election officials confirmed there were no serious irregularities and the election went well. Attorney General William Barr has said the Justice Department has not identified voter fraud that would change the presidential election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

In addition, members of the Election Infrastructure Government Council Executive Committee and other committees within the Department of Homeland Security have released a statement, saying that the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history."

Prior to the election, FOX 10 reported on steps taken by elections officials in Maricopa County to verify mail-in ballots that were returned by voters. The signature on each returned ballot was verified in a room by at least two people, which is then followed by a final audit before the signature is approved.

"Once that’s verified, teams of differing parties separate the ballot from the envelope," said Erika Flores with the Maricopa County Elections Department in October.

The verification process makes it incredibly hard for a voter's vote to not count if they make a mistake. Elections officials will reach out to the voter in multiple ways if there’s a question about the signature or envelope. The number of ballots not counted has dropped the past three elections.

“Because our staff works so hard at contacting each voter that we have a question about their signature, it’s actually below 1%," said Flores.

10. Could the State Legislature overturn the election result?

The Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Rusty Bowers, has said in a statement released on Dec. 4 that the state legislature will not overturn the election results.

"I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election," wrote Speaker Bowers. "Nothing in the U.S. Constitution or the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court even suggests that the Arizona Legislature could retroactively appoint different electors who would cast their ballots for different candidates."

11. What about the lawsuits?

In all, the Associated Press is reporting that seven lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential election in Arizona have been dismissed.

On Dec 9, a lawsuit by conservative lawyer Sidney Powell that sought to decertify Arizona's election results was dismissed by federal judge Diane J. Humetewa.

"Allegations that find favor in the public sphere of gossip and innuendo cannot be a substitute for earnest pleadings and procedure in federal court," Judge Humetewa wrote in the ruling. "They most certainly cannot be the basis for upending Arizona’s 2020 General Election."

Powell has vowed to appeal the ruling.

Related: Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recounts requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.