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White House shooting latest; West Valley house party erupts in gunfire | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 23, 2026 5:54 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From the latest on the shots fired outside the White House Saturday evening, to a West Valley house party shooting that left one critically injured, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gunman dead after opening fire outside White House

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White House shooting: Gunman shot by Secret Service, bystander also hit
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White House shooting: Gunman shot by Secret Service, bystander also hit

D.C. police are responding to gunshots near the White House on Saturday evening, The White House has been placed on lockdown, according to multiple reports.

2. Man shot at West Valley house party

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Tolleson house party shooting leaves man in critical condition
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Tolleson house party shooting leaves man in critical condition

A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after two groups exchanged gunfire at a Tolleson house party on Friday night.

3. Multiple displaced after fire destroys mobile homes

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Fire tears through south Phoenix mobile homes, displacing 7 people
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Fire tears through south Phoenix mobile homes, displacing 7 people

A second-alarm fire displaced seven people after moving through mobile homes, sheds, and debris in south Phoenix.

4. 5 years later: Police search for answers in Mesa murder case

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Teen's murder in Mesa remains unsolved 5 years later
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Teen's murder in Mesa remains unsolved 5 years later

Mesa police are seeking information regarding the unsolved fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kelly Roach, which occurred five years ago.

5. Foster Arizona supports aged-out foster youth

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Mesa organization supports young adults aging out of foster care system
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Mesa organization supports young adults aging out of foster care system

Foster Arizona, an organization funded entirely by community support, provides housing and wrap-around services to help young adults transition out of the foster care system.

A look at your weather

Brief warm up arriving across Arizona ahead of Memorial Day

Brief warm up arriving across Arizona ahead of Memorial Day

Saturday brought temps of 97 degrees in the Valley, before triple digits return Sunday. After the brief warm up, Arizonans can expect possible rain this Memorial Day.

Get your full forecast.

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