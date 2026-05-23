White House shooting latest; West Valley house party erupts in gunfire | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on the shots fired outside the White House Saturday evening, to a West Valley house party shooting that left one critically injured, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Gunman dead after opening fire outside White House
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D.C. police are responding to gunshots near the White House on Saturday evening, The White House has been placed on lockdown, according to multiple reports.
2. Man shot at West Valley house party
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A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after two groups exchanged gunfire at a Tolleson house party on Friday night.
3. Multiple displaced after fire destroys mobile homes
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A second-alarm fire displaced seven people after moving through mobile homes, sheds, and debris in south Phoenix.
4. 5 years later: Police search for answers in Mesa murder case
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Mesa police are seeking information regarding the unsolved fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kelly Roach, which occurred five years ago.
5. Foster Arizona supports aged-out foster youth
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Foster Arizona, an organization funded entirely by community support, provides housing and wrap-around services to help young adults transition out of the foster care system.
A look at your weather
Saturday brought temps of 97 degrees in the Valley, before triple digits return Sunday. After the brief warm up, Arizonans can expect possible rain this Memorial Day.
Get your full forecast.