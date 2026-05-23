White House shooting latest; West Valley house party erupts in gunfire | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on the shots fired outside the White House Saturday evening, to a West Valley house party shooting that left one critically injured, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gunman dead after opening fire outside White House

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2. Man shot at West Valley house party

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3. Multiple displaced after fire destroys mobile homes

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4. 5 years later: Police search for answers in Mesa murder case

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5. Foster Arizona supports aged-out foster youth

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