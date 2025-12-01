Expand / Collapse search

White Mountain Apache community holds vigil for slain teen on 17th birthday

Published  December 1, 2025 9:15pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Vigil marks 17th birthday of murdered White Mountain Apache teen

The Brief

    • The family of Challistia "Tia" Colelay, a White Mountain Apache girl found murdered in November at age 16, hosted a vigil on Monday—what would have been her 17th birthday—to remember her and demand justice in her unsolved case.
    • The Bureau of Indian Affairs has made no arrests in the Whiteriver case, which a family spokesperson said is compounded by a lack of resources and difficulty sharing investigative information in rural areas.

The family of Challistia "Tia" Colelay, a White Mountain Apache girl found murdered in November, hosted a vigil on Monday—what would have been her 17th birthday—to mark the somber day and call for justice.

What we know:

Tia, who was 16 when she was found less than a mile from her Whiteriver home weeks after being reported missing, was remembered by family, friends and community members.

Jared Jorge Kinney Marquez, a family spokesperson, explained that the community gathering was held to offer support during the initial mourning period, as is customary in Native American culture.

The candlelight vigil featured songs, dances, and speeches, with Marquez stressing that Tia "comes from love, kindness, so for this type of injustice to happen to her is very devastating."

Tia’s murder remains unsolved, and Marquez noted that a lack of resources often hinders investigations in rural communities like Whiteriver.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has reported no arrest in the case, prolonging closure for Tia’s loved ones.

Who killed Challistia Colelay? | On The Record

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum, Reporter Nicole Krasean and Executive Producer George Obi navigate the conflicting reports between Challistia Colelay's family and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which have left loved ones and tribal members with more questions than answers. We explore the timeline of events linked to Colelay's murder and her family's statement about an alleged arrest, which the authorities later contradicted.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reported on this story by using previous FOX 10 news reports on the death of Challistia "Tia" Colelay, and by speaking with Jared Jorge Kinney Marquez, a family spokesperson.

