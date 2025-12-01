White Mountain Apache community holds vigil for slain teen on 17th birthday

The Brief The family of Challistia "Tia" Colelay, a White Mountain Apache girl found murdered in November at age 16, hosted a vigil on Monday—what would have been her 17th birthday—to remember her and demand justice in her unsolved case. The Bureau of Indian Affairs has made no arrests in the Whiteriver case, which a family spokesperson said is compounded by a lack of resources and difficulty sharing investigative information in rural areas.



The family of Challistia "Tia" Colelay, a White Mountain Apache girl found murdered in November, hosted a vigil on Monday—what would have been her 17th birthday—to mark the somber day and call for justice.

What we know:

Tia, who was 16 when she was found less than a mile from her Whiteriver home weeks after being reported missing, was remembered by family, friends and community members.

Jared Jorge Kinney Marquez, a family spokesperson, explained that the community gathering was held to offer support during the initial mourning period, as is customary in Native American culture.

The candlelight vigil featured songs, dances, and speeches, with Marquez stressing that Tia "comes from love, kindness, so for this type of injustice to happen to her is very devastating."

Tia’s murder remains unsolved, and Marquez noted that a lack of resources often hinders investigations in rural communities like Whiteriver.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has reported no arrest in the case, prolonging closure for Tia’s loved ones.