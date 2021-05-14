Wife of man killed in 2020 hit and run crash hopes for a break in the case

The wife of a man killed in a hit & run crash in 2020 is tired of waiting for answers, and she is hoping that recently released surveillance video - showing the suspect and his truck will crack the case.

"It's been hell. It's been complete chaos. My whole life has been turned around because of all this," said the victim's wife, Luisa Foote. "Right now, I miss his presence. Just him."

It's been six months since Jason Foote was left to die in the street after being knocked off his motorcycle. Phoenix Police officials say Foote was riding his motorcycle north on 67th Avenue near Thomas Road on the night of November 3, 2020. At the same time, a white 1999 Ford Ranger made a left turn in front of Jason, and collided with the 43-year-old. Jason died at the scene.

Surveillance video from that night shows what happened after the hit-and-run. In the video, the suspect vehicle can be seen pulling over. After that, a man in a white shirt got out and walked northeast-bound, leaving the truck behind as others run to Jason. Another video shows the suspect casually walking through a parking lot. Investigators later recovered the truck involved.

Police officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. The man's face cannot be made out.

Luisa says she still hopes the suspect turns himself in.

"I really hope and I pray, and I've been praying that somebody would do that, and I think that if they were going to, they would have done it already," said Luisa.

As the investigation continues, Luisa continues to replay the last time she saw her husband.

"I still wait for him to come home, but that's not gonna happen," said Luisa.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

