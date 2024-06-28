Wildfire prompts evacuations near Scottsdale; body found in Phoenix house fire l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Evacuations have been ordered near Scottsdale due to a wildfire, firefighters battling a house fire in Phoenix made a grim discovery, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 28.
1. Wildfire near Scottsdale forces evacuations
Featured
Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle a brush fire that is burning north of Scottsdale.
2. Body found in burning home
Featured
A death investigation is underway after firefighters found a man's body inside a home near 22nd Street and Osborn Road while battling a fire.
3. SCOTUS allows punishment for homeless sleeping outside
4. Who won the debate?
Featured
Who won the presidential debate between Biden and Trump? Here's what viewer polls say.
5. Capitol riot charging update
Featured
A Supreme Court ruling paves the way for some charges to be dropped against defendants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot – including, potentially, Donald Trump.
Today's weather
Featured
On Friday, we'll see warm temps and sunny skies in the Valley as we head into the weekend.