The WM Phoenix Open is over, and it felt different from 2024

The Brief The WM Phoenix Open of 2025 is over, and we're speaking with organizers who say the changes made from 2024's lessons paid off. Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio says there were fewer calls for service and people were able to move around more freely at the event.



The WM Phoenix Open is over, and this year’s tournament felt a lot different from last year's.

What they're saying:

Tournament organizers say that’s not just because of the weather, but plenty of changes made behind the scenes.

Last year, the foot traffic created a muddy jam with nowhere to go. Organizers took note, adding another entrance, and foot traffic flowed freely.

Another change was you – you just behaved better. Last year, alcohol sales were stopped as it appeared too many people had too much to drink.

Now, the party is over, and the tear down is well under way. The seats around the first tee box have already been removed.

"There’s nothing like the game of golf being played around a massive party, and you just need people to be responsible, and they were this year," said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

Dig deeper:

Last year, the muddy mess made headlines thanks to social media and a few beverages.

"It’s a huge collaborative effort. A lot of meetings. A lot of planning and then just to see it be so successful from a public safety standpoint. We averaged about 15 calls a day leading up to Wednesday and then 30 calls a day from there on out," Capt. Folio said.

For anyone that did have a few too many, they could treat them with IVs, and make sure they were safe before someone took them home.

It was also easier to walk around the course.

"We couldn’t be more pleased with how the weekend has gone. The new entrance has alleviated so much traffic from our front entrance, and it’s really shifted traffic flows around the course," said Matt Mooney, WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman.

There were also some little things that changed you might not have noticed. Like, golf carts.

"Shut down golf carts. We built an alternative route for them to go," Capt. Folio said.

It was a concerted effort to make sure things didn’t get out of hand, and just be more enjoyable for fans.

What's next:

So how long does the tear down take? Months.

There’s a lot of scaffolding, plywood and signage to remove. Then give it a few months, and they start getting ready for next year.