WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales

Entry into the WM Phoenix Open was paused on Saturday afternoon due to "larger than usual crowds," leading fans to air their grievances on social media.

Organizers announced entrance closures and a stoppage of the shuttle service to the event at 2:05 p.m. Alcohol sales in some locations were also put on pause, Scottsdale Police said.

"Due to the larger than usual crowds, alcohol sales were stopped at certain locations by SPD to encourage people to move to open areas on the course," Scottsdale PD explained.

Scottsdale Police say by not allowing more fans into the event, people will begin to move around or exit to make room for others.

"This has been done in previous years when there are larger than usual crowds," police said.

The shuttle service back to the parking lots is still operating.

FOX 10 has reached out to the WM Phoenix Open spokesperson for more information.

Fans react

Fans, however, are taking to social media to air grievances over the management of the event.

Some say alcohol sales are stopped entirely, that tickets are not being scanned at entry and that water and food aren't being sold.

"It was sold out, they knew how many people were coming. Guess what? It didn't happen. Too many people came in ... no more beer. That's it. So now we're just going to have fun without any beer the rest of the day," a fan said.

Saturday's event was sold out as of Feb. 4, WM Phoenix Open spokesperson Ryan Woodcock said, adding "as the tournament has put a cap on tickets for the two biggest days of tournament week."