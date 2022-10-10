Woman hit by dump truck in Tolleson, suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a commercial dump truck on the morning of Oct. 10.

The incident happened in a Tolleson neighborhood that is located near the I-10 and 91st Avenue. According to police, a 75-year-old woman and a three-year-old child were crossing this street when they were hit by the dump truck.

"[At] about 8:30 this morning, we received several 911 calls of a pedestrian versus the truck," said Sgt. Obed Gaytan with the Tolleson Police Department.

"I was actually going outside to take out some garage when we see a truck come up to the stop. It did not quite stop at the stop sign, and there was an older woman and a child walking in the crosswalk," said Jamaica Austin, who lives in the area.

The 75-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, having suffered life-threatening injuries. The three-year-old child, however, was not hurt.

The dump truck company, Torrent Resources, told us that they are "working with authorities, and for respect to the families involved, will not be providing more."

The incident has left people living in the area shaken.

"The woman in the truck hit the older woman. She screamed, and everyone screamed for the woman to stop, but instead of stopping, she proceeded very slowly," said Austin. "The driver took off running. Got out of the vehicle and took off running."

For now, area residents are urging drivers to be more careful.

"I hope that people pay attention," said Austin. "When you're passing the crosswalks, when your driving industrial vehicles, pay attention. This was an older woman and a child."

An investigation is ongoing.

(Click here for interactive map)