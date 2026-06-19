World Cup: Phoenix man befriended by Scottish fans after bus breaks down

The Brief Phoenix resident Quenton Charley ended up on a broken-down bus in Connecticut filled with around 50 Scottish soccer fans traveling to Boston for the World Cup. The Scottish fans embraced Charley as an honorary Scot, gifting him a kilt while they waited out the delay at a nearby strip mall bar. The fans have been making a positive impression on the East Coast with their heavy beer consumption alongside excellent manners and a newfound love for ranch dressing.



A Phoenix man's hiccup during his recent work trip managed to connect him to World Cup fans from overseas.

"I don't remember anything like this I've ever seen, and it automatically consumed me just to be part of it," Quenton Charley said.

What we know:

Phoenix resident Quenton Charley was on a work trip on the East Coast last week when he boarded a bus from New York City to Boston.

"We were about, I would say, about two or three hours in, right in Connecticut when the bus broke down," Charley said.

Charley says of the roughly 50 people on the bus, he was the only person who was not a Scottish fan visiting the U.S. for the World Cup.

"Scotland fans, they actually packed a bunch of beers so everyone was kind of occupied, the bus was hot, we were trying to keep cool, we had to press open windows, we were on the freeway for about two hours," Charley said.

Then police escorted the group to a nearby strip mall, where the group found a bar.

"They made me an honorary Scottish person, you probably see in the pictures, they gave me a kilt and we were cheering for Scotland," Charley said.

Local perspective:

Scots are becoming the darlings of the East Coast, impressing local pubs with their ability to take down beer, as showcased in recent news coverage from Boston.

"We need reassurances from the mayor of Boston that there will be sufficient alcohol," one individual noted in the coverage.

Another added, "We were in the Cheers Bar yesterday for two pints, and we stayed for 20."

They are also impressing Americans with their kindness and manners.

"They were obviously out drinking and everything else, but they would go clean up their own mess and just stack it in piles of trash," Charley said.

Charley now has a new team to cheer on in the World Cup. When asked if he feels like he is rooting for Scotland, Charley said, "Oh yeah, definitely."

He also gained a greater appreciation for the hospitality that can be found and shown during the World Cup.

"We're here showcasing the world and we should be a country that's just as warm and hospitable. I work in hotels so you think of that, you think of

Switzerland but I think we can do better than that and we have that opportunity right now to show the world that," Charley said.

What's next:

Charley says he hopes to plan a trip to Scotland soon. He did confirm the Scots are not just big fans of the beer here, but also some of the American foods they do not have overseas, including condiments like ranch.