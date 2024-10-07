A year later: Lawn at ASU pays tribute to victims still held hostage by Hamas

The Brief Victims who remain Hamas hostages were honored at Arizona State University as the world marks a year since the deadly attack. Two sisters who visited Israel over the summer spoke about how dangerous their home felt as attacks continued on.



The lawn at Arizona State University on Monday was covered by the names and faces of those still being held hostage by Hamas as the world marks a year since the deadly attacks on Israel.

In one day alone, more than a thousand people were murdered, including 43 Americans.

Two sisters, Adeena and Aleeza Feffer, say it was emotional walking the grounds of the Nova Music Festival with bomb sirens in the distance when they had the chance to go back to Israel this summer.

Israel is a place they both called home.

"A full year," Rabbi Shmuel Tiechtel of Chabad ASU said. "365 days."

"It's hard for people to understand truly what happened that day," said Aleeza Feffer, a Jewish student at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.

It was the Jewish new year, celebrating Rash Hashana on Oct. 7 2023, when Hamas militants viciously killed Jewish civilians in a surprise terrorist attack. Many of them were women and children.

"We just want it to be over as soon as possible and be safe for everyone here in Israel and Jews all over the world," Aleeza said.

Her sister, Adeena, adds, "There's a sign over there that says, ‘never again is now.’ I truly believe that."

The lawn at ASU in Tempe is covered with faces and names of the more than 250 people taken hostage a year ago. Yellow flowers were laid for the many still being held by Hamas.

"It was a poster for … he's maybe two-years-old. Just seeing his eyes made me very sad and very heartfelt for all the families that are missing, all their children and the families of all of these hostages. My heart goes out to them," Adeena said.

The sisters traveled to Israel this summer, briefly experiencing what many went through a year ago and are still facing.

"Really scary at points. We were there, and a siren went off and had to run into a shelter," Aleeza said.

Adeena says, "Any time there was something in the street, even a siren, an ambulance, anything, I got so scared."

They called it a new normal for those living in Israel as they reflected on their time walking the grounds of the Nova Music Festival.

"So many stories and personal stories from soldiers and people who are just having a festival. It was … it's crazy. It's insane. Hearing about that terror and all that horror, it just … it makes me really scared about everything that's going on," Adeena said.

In times of fear, it has brought the Jewish community together, leaning on one another for strength.

"It makes me feel much better knowing that everyone is so strong and united together," Adeena said.

All the names of the hostages were read aloud. The Feffer sisters said the length of time for all the names to be read hit home.

"You don't sweep away darkness with a broom. You sweep away darkness by adding more light, goodness, unity and good deeds to this world," Rabbi Tiechtel said.