Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons to Giants for draft pick

The Arizona Cardinals continue to shake up their roster leading up to the start of the regular season.

The Cardinals are trading Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team confirmed on Aug. 24. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the trade.

The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can't-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

The Cardinals were supportive of Simmons' switch, though the move didn't make a lot of sense from the team's perspective. Arizona is already set at safety with two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.

Still, there was little clue Simmons was about to be dealt.

"I think he feels comfortable with what he's doing," coach Jonathan Gannon said of Simmons on Monday. "He's got some things he's got to clean up, but I like where he's going right now."

The Cardinals are currently in Minnesota, having joint practices with the Vikings in the leadup to their preseason game on Saturday.

Simmons has been productive over the past two seasons, with 105 tackles in 2021 and 99 tackles last season, but he's also had a tendency for big mistakes that frustrated previous coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The new regime with the Cardinals - led by Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort - decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on Simmons' contract during the offseason. A few months later, they've parted ways with the player completely.

Arizona kicks off the regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: Justin Watson #84 of the Kansas City Chiefs completes a pass for a touchdown against Isaiah Simmons #9 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chi (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.