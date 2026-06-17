Devin Booker changing his jersey number: report
PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker may look a little different when taking the court next season.
What we know:
Booker is changing his jersey number from No. 1 to 15, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is changing his jersey from No. 1 to No. 15, honoring his USA Basketball uniform and the college number of his father, Melvin, per ESPN sources," Charania wrote in a June 17 X post.
Dig deeper:
Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015. He has worn No. 1 on his jersey for his entire Suns career but has worn No. 15 while playing for USA Basketball in the Olympics.
Booker's father, Melvin, wore No. 15 during his college basketball career at the University of Missouri.
Melvin Booker of the Missouri Tigers dribbles the court during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Missouri won the game 81-74. (Photo by Earl Richardson/Allsport)
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an X post by ESPN's Shams Charania on June 17, 2026, and a bio of Melvin Booker posted to the University of Missouri Athletics website.