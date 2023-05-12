Jokic fined after incident with Suns owner, Kyler Murray donates to mass shooting survivor: top sports stories

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was fined following an incident in the stands with the owner of the Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray donated to a young survivor of the mass shooting at a Texas shopping mall – these are the top stories in the world of sports from May 5-11.

1. Denver blows past Phoenix 125-100, knocking Suns out of NBA Playoffs: Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Denver’s series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns getting blown out on their home floor to end the season for the second straight year.

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2. Jokic fined, avoids suspension for making contact with Suns owner Ishbia: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000, but avoided suspension, for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 when the big man tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit Ishbia with an elbow.

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets rushes to retrieve the game ball as Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia inserts himself into the action by clutching the ball as he helps Josh Okogie (2) to his feet after Okogie flew into the stands during the second quarter.

2. Allen Outlets shooting: Kyler Murray donates $15K to boy left orphaned in Texas mall shooting: Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Allen native Kyler Murray made a donation to help a 6-year-old boy who was left an orphan after this weekend's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

William Cho's mother Cindy, father Kyu and 3-year-old brother James were shot and killed during the shooting on Saturday. The family was at the outdoor mall to return clothes that William had gotten for his birthday just 4 days before.

3. Oakland A's announcer suspended for using racial slur during broadcast: The Oakland Athletics have indefinitely suspended Glen Kuiper for apparently using a racial slur during a live broadcast Friday night, Fox News reported. Kuiper has apologized for his wording saying it was essentially a slip of the tongue.

MESA, AZ - MARCH 8: Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Jr. of the Oakland Athletics works from the pressbox during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium on March 8, 2015, in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

4. Kentucky Derby: Mage crosses finish 1st amid drama, deaths: After seven deaths raised questions about the future of horse racing, Mage earned a surprising Kentucky Derby victory, capping a nerve-rattling day that included two more fatalities ahead of the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race.

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates atop of Mage #8 after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

