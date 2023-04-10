Rahm wins first Masters, Gaines ambushed after speech, team throws no-hitter, still loses: top sports stories

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and Riley Gaines was ambushed after a speech at San Francisco State -- these are some of the top stories in the world of sports from April 2 - 9.

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

1. Rahm wins first Masters championship

Jon Rahm shot 69 to capture his first Masters championship by four strokes over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, becoming the fourth player from Spain to win a green jacket. Rahm finished at 12-under 276, pulling away from Koepka, who entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but struggled all day with his accuracy and shot 75.

A detail photo of baseballs in a bag. (File photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

2. Angels minor league team throws no-hitter, still loses

The Los Angeles Angels' Double-A affiliate threw a no-hitter Saturday. That's typically a feat worth celebrating, but it was overshadowed by one key factor — they lost the game. Even worse, all of their opponent's runs came with just one out left in the game.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Expand

3. Riley Gaines 'ambushed and physically hit' after Saving Women's Sports speech at San Francisco State

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was barricaded in a room at San Francisco State University Thursday night after she was physically assaulted following a speech to students about saving women's sports at a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus. Louis Barker, Riley's husband, said he had brief conversations with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Me Expand

4. LSU star Angel Reese says she'll visit White House with team

LSU basketball standout Angel Reese has changed her tune about a visit to the White House following her team’s first NCAA championship win. Speaking on ESPN Sportscenter, Reese said although she was "hurt" by First Lady Jill Biden’s suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join LSU for their White House visit, "you don’t get that experience, ever … and I know my team probably wants to go for sure."

5. Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener

The Arizona Diamondbacks played their first home game on April 6, and they kicked off the big day with a powerful moment. Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Moldovan continues his recovery after he was shot multiple times while investigating reports of cars driving erratically in December 2021. Officer Moldovan was initially given little chance to live but has since made major improvements, and his recovery has been documented by his wife, Chelsea, on social media.