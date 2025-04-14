Expand / Collapse search

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s, but a slim chance for rain in Phoenix

Published  April 14, 2025 6:19am MST
A partly cloudy and warm Monday in the Valley with about a 10% chance for rain.

The Brief

    • Big weather changes are expected this week in the Valley.
    • On Monday, we'll see a high near 94 degrees in Phoenix.
    • Highs will dip into the 70s in the Valley by the weekend.

PHOENIX - After a very warm weekend, temps in the Valley will gradually cool down this week.

What To Expect:

On Monday in Phoenix, we'll see a high of about 94° and partly cloudy skies. There will be a slim chance for rain – about 10%.

Temps will gradually decrease throughout the week, with highs in the 70s expected by the weekend.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

