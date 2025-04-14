Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s, but a slim chance for rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX - After a very warm weekend, temps in the Valley will gradually cool down this week.
What To Expect:
On Monday in Phoenix, we'll see a high of about 94° and partly cloudy skies. There will be a slim chance for rain – about 10%.
Temps will gradually decrease throughout the week, with highs in the 70s expected by the weekend.
