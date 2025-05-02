Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend

The Brief We'll stay warm on Friday in the Valley with a high near 93 degrees. Another cool down is coming! Highs drop into the 70s by Sunday and into early next week. There will also be a slight chance of rain in Phoenix on Sunday.



Temps will stay warm on Friday in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend!

What To Expect:

On May 2, we'll see mostly sunny skies in Phoenix with a high of 93 degrees.

Temps will be a bit warmer on Saturday, with highs near 94°F. But on Sunday, big changes are coming! Highs in the Valley will drop into the 70s. There will even be a slight chance of rain.

What they're saying:

"Near to slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the end of the week under tranquil weather," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "A strong, mostly dry, weather system will move through the region over the weekend delivering breezy to windy conditions and much cooler temperatures by Sunday."

