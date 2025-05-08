Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures will heat up in the coming days. Forecasters are calling for triple-digit temperatures, starting on Friday.



Officials with the National Weather Service say changes are coming in terms of the weather pattern we've been experiencing recently.

Thursday And Friday:

Forecasters say "high temperatures will rise to the century mark across the lower deserts as early as Friday."

For Thursday, a high of 95°F is expected for Phoenix. On Friday, the forecast high is 103°F.

This Weekend:

NWS officials say a high of 104°F and 105°F is expected for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

