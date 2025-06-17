Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning extended in Phoenix

The Brief We'll stay hot on June 17 in Phoenix with a high of 111°F. Highs will stay over 110 degrees for the rest of the work week. By Sunday, we'll see extreme heat relief with a high in the low-100s.



The heat is on... and it's not going anywhere!

What To Expect:

Temperatures will climb right back above 110 degrees in Phoenix by this afternoon. Much of the Valley, Gila and Pinal County, southern Arizona, the Grand Canyon, and Mohave County are under Extreme Heat Warnings in place through Friday evening. It is expected most of Arizona will run hotter than average, although not quite at record levels.

Dry and sunny conditions continue in Phoenix with a high of 111°F Tuesday, 112°F Wednesday and 115°F by Thursday. Winds are still expected to be windy in northern Arizona and breezy in the Valley on Tuesday. The winds will pick back up Friday into the weekend across the state.

Don't forget sunscreen, water, and frequent breaks in the shade or A/C if you do need to be outdoors this week. The hottest temperatures hit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

What's next:

Highs will slowly drop by the weekend thanks to an area of low pressure that whirls against the West Coast.

Highs in the low triple digits are forecast by Sunday in the Valley, which should feel fairly nice in comparison!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather