Arizona weather forecast: Thursday will be the hottest day of the week in Phoenix

The Brief Thursday will be the hottest day so far this week in Phoenix. On June 19, we'll see a high of 115 degrees. By Sunday, we'll see extreme heat relief with a high in the low-100s.



Our heat spell continues with the hottest day of the year forecast today.

What To Expect:

Phoenix is expected to officially reach 115 degrees. The current record for today is 118 degrees, so a record will not be broken. However, the average high is around 105 – putting us about 10 degrees above average.

The area of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat will continue to sit atop the Southwest through Thursday before shifting eastward Friday into Saturday. As it slides eastward, an area of low pressure and associated cold front will move across the Mountain West of the United States.

Rain and storms aren't expected in Arizona, but winds will increase as temperatures decrease.

This Weekend:

Highs will drop from the 110+ territory in Phoenix on Friday to 106 Saturday and 101 Sunday. In northern Arizona, Flagstaff will shift from near 90 degrees today to the 80s tomorrow and 70s over the weekend.

Wind gusts are forecast to hit 20-25 mph Thursday and Friday in Phoenix. The gusts will strengthen to 25-30 mph Saturday and still reach 20-25 mph Sunday. In northern Arizona, gusts of 30-40 mph and stronger are expected for several days straight.

Big picture view:

No rain in the immediate forecast, but monsoonal moisture is beginning to set up over New Mexico and West Texas.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather