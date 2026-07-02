Arizona weather forecast: Air quality alerts issued for multiple counties

The Brief Mild air remains over the western half of the United States while the East Coast experiences a heat wave, bringing one final day of below-average temperatures to Arizona before a warming trend begins. Elevated wildfire risks and winds gusting between 20 mph and 35 mph persist in northern Arizona, while smoke from the multi-day Pocket Fire has triggered air quality alerts for Yavapai and Coconino counties. Maricopa County is also under an air quality alert due to high ozone levels as Phoenix temperatures are forecast to rise from 103 degrees today to 107 degrees by the Fourth of July.



One final day of notably below average temperatures before we start to warm up.

What to Expect:

The weather pattern continues to lock mild air over the western half of the U.S. while a heat wave impacts the entire East Coast. The low pressure center and trough impacting us will continue to lift northward and weaken winds today. Still, we will see breezy to low-end windy weather over parts of northern Arizona.

As a result, there remains an elevated risk for wildfire spark and spread through the north/northeast portion of our state. Winds are forecast to reach gusts of 20–35 mph in northern Arizona, with winds remaining around 5–15 mph in the Valley.

Unfortunately, the multi-day Pocket Fire has led to worsening air quality around Yavapai and Coconino counties. The National Weather Service issued air quality alerts for both counties and recommends avoiding extended periods of time outside. Maricopa County is also under an Air Quality Alert due to heightened ozone levels.

The temperature caps at 103 degrees in Phoenix today. The forecast high climbs to 106 on Friday and 107 by the Fourth of July. Fireworks shows in the Valley should be nice with temperatures slipping back into the mid to upper 90s by 9 p.m. In the High Country, fire restrictions ban fireworks but drone shows and community celebrations should be comfortable.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, high pressure will begin to strengthen in the Southwest. As the monsoon high struggles to find its place, some modest monsoonal moisture will start to return. Temperatures will sore to 110 degrees and hotter next week, but a low chance of showers will return to the Valley by late next week, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)