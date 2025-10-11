Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect this weekend

The Brief Flood watches are in effect across Arizona, including the Valley, through Sunday evening due to the threat of excessive runoff and flooding. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon through Monday, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and possible hail. The chance for statewide scattered rain will decrease after Monday as skies begin to dry out, with temperatures warming into the mid-80s.



Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Valley Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Storms will be possible in the mountains as well.

Tonight:

Some storms overnight may bring heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.

Flood watches remain in effect across Arizona, including the Valley through Sunday evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of urban areas, rivers, creeks and low-lying areas.

Tomorrow:

Sunday will be another warm, muggy day, with high temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Valley throughout the day. Southeast Arizona will also be pretty soggy.

However, skies will start to dry out in northern Arizona, with only isolated showers and storms possible.

This week:

Monday will be the last day with statewide, scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain in the Valley will be during the morning, with drier skies during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will become breezy Monday afternoon, especially in northern Arizona. Temperatures will warm up a bit, with highs in the mid-80s in the Valley.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com