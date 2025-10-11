Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect this weekend

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County

Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect this weekend

By
Published  October 11, 2025 3:25pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Evening weather forecast- 10/11/25

Evening weather forecast- 10/11/25

Flash flood risks continue throughout the weekend across the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when to expect scattered thunderstorms.

The Brief

    • Flood watches are in effect across Arizona, including the Valley, through Sunday evening due to the threat of excessive runoff and flooding.
    • Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon through Monday, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and possible hail.
    • The chance for statewide scattered rain will decrease after Monday as skies begin to dry out, with temperatures warming into the mid-80s.

PHOENIX - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Valley Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Storms will be possible in the mountains as well.

Tonight:

Some storms overnight may bring heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s. 

Flood watches remain in effect across Arizona, including the Valley through Sunday evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of urban areas, rivers, creeks and low-lying areas.

Tomorrow:

Sunday will be another warm, muggy day, with high temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Valley throughout the day. Southeast Arizona will also be pretty soggy. 

However, skies will start to dry out in northern Arizona, with only isolated showers and storms possible.

This week:

Monday will be the last day with statewide, scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain in the Valley will be during the morning, with drier skies during the afternoon and evening. 

Winds will become breezy Monday afternoon, especially in northern Arizona. Temperatures will warm up a bit, with highs in the mid-80s in the Valley.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

