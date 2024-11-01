Arizona weather forecast: Rain possible this weekend in the Phoenix area

The Brief NWS forecasters are calling for a high of 80°F in Phoenix for Friday A storm is expected to bring wet weather to parts of Arizona this weekend.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service say people in the Phoenix area could see some wet weather this weekend.

In their forecast, officials with NWS' Phoenix office are forecasting a high of 80°F for Friday, with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Dry conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday.

However, by Sunday, our next system moves in. The storm builds over the Pacific Northwest, then slides down the California coast through Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday morning, the system will move into Arizona with a cold front. This storm will bring the potential for rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. For now, it appears the storm will track over northern Arizona – which gives the best chance for rain/snow to areas north and east of the Valley into the higher elevations.

Chances for rain, according to NWS, range from 18% in Phoenix to 71% in Show Low.

"Forecasted rainfall totals are 0.0-0.1" for the lower deserts of south-central AZ, 0.05-0.2" for the foothills, and 0.2-0.5" for the higher terrain to the north and east of Phoenix," a portion of the forecast reads.

Forecasters also say dry conditions are expected to return on Monday.

