Maricopa County Sheriff Republican debate

Updated  June 26, 2024 5:48pm MST
PHOENIX - The Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff debated on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner and Tyler Andrew Kamp participated in the Democratic debate.

Skinner was appointed sheriff following the resignation of Paul Penzone.

Penzone had been in the role since 2016, when he defeated Republican incumbent Joe Arpaio.

The GOP candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff are Mike Crawford, Frank Milstead and Jerry Sheridan.

