$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale

article

Check your tickets! Someone in Arizona is a million dollars richer.

Arizona state lottery officials confirm there was a $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Saturday's drawing.

That means they matched five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K gas station near 71st Street and Shea Boulevard.

The winning numbers for May 24 were 3, 19, 27, 37, 40 and Powerball 8.

The next estimated jackpot for May 26's drawing is $236 million.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: