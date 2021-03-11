$1,400 stimulus checks could hit bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House says

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said most Americans can expect to start seeing direct deposits from the recent COVID-19 relief package as early as this weekend.

"People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," Psaki said at a press briefing shortly after President Joe Biden signed the$1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan," into law on Thursday.

These payments include $1,400 direct payments to individual Americans making $75,000 or less.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.

"We want to move as fast as possible," tweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain. He added, "We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!"

The signing came hours before Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office. He's aiming to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

