2 dead following Phoenix crash; Social Security COLA announcement delayed | Nightly Roundup

Ongoing federal government shutdown prompts delay in Social Security announcement; crash kills 2 people in north Phoenix; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

1. Gov't shutdown affects Social Security announcement

What we know:

The annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement is being delayed as the government shutdown enters its third week.

Big picture view:

Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts its benefits based on inflation. Beneficiaries depend on COLA to assist in planning their finances.

2. Concerning find in protein powders and shakes

What we know:

A Consumer Reports investigation found protein powders and shakes have a concerning level of lead.

The other side:

Of the companies that responded to Consumer Reports's inquiry on the matter, many say that lead is a naturally occurring element that is difficult to avoid, particularly in plant-based products, and that their products undergo testing to ensure safety.

3. Mitt Romney's relative found dead

What we know:

The sister-in-law of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was found dead in Southern California.

What we don't know:

The cause of 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney's death remains under investigation. Officials did not say if her death was suspicious or not.

4. 2 dead following Phoenix crash

What we know:

Phoenix Police investigators are looking into a crash that killed two people.

Big picture view:

Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:15 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills. When officers arrived, they found two cars that were involved in a crash.

5. Teen dies following shooting

What we know:

A shooting on Tuesday night in north Phoenix left a teenager dead.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

