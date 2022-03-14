2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from south Phoenix pool

A 2-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a swimming pool at a home in south Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home near 48th Street and Baseline Road on March 14 and found the unconscious boy not breathing.

Firefighters immediately began administering CPR and transported the boy to the hospital.

"Family states the child was under water in a backyard pool for an unknown amount of time," Capt. Todd Keller said.

The Phoenix Police Department will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

