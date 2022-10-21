2022 Election: Cochise County considering hand-counting ballots in addition to machine count

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has threatened legal action against an Arizona county that announced it's considering a full hand count of ballots for the upcoming midterm election.

Cochise County says the hand count would be in addition to the machine count, but Hobbs' office says a hand count should only be used if the equipment becomes impractical.

"Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action," Arizona Secretary of State and governor candidate Katie Hobbs tweeted on Oct. 21.

This has been an ongoing debate over the last several weeks and started when a conservative group went to the board of supervisors wanting a hand count for the midterm election.

County recorder David Stevens said there simply would not have been enough time to do only a hand count, and the county attorney warned it would be illegal.

Now, several supervisors are pushing for the hand count to be done, in addition to the machine count. Stevens says with the number of volunteers doing both, it's possible.

The county is already required to hand count 2% of ballots, with a mix of 140 Republican and Democratic volunteers.

"They were looking to tabulate the 2022 General Election by hand, during the election, that has now migrated to, machine tabulate now, and then we are required by law to do an audit hand count after we've done the machine tabulation," Stevens said. "They want to increase that 2% hand count to 100%."

FOX 10 reached out to the county supervisors for a response and has not yet heard back.

The board is planning on voting for the hand count on Oct. 24.

