2024 election latest; deadly Mesa plane crash victims identified | Nightly Roundup

1. Lake, Gallego campaigns wait as ballot counting continues

The race for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema remains too close to call

2. Latest election results in Arizona

Results are still coming in for various races in Arizona, and we have it covered.

3. Victims in deadly Mesa plane crash identified

We are learning more about the people who died in a plane crash at Falcon Field in Mesa on Nov. 5.

4. Arizona voters reject a number of ballot propositions

The Associated Press is projecting defeat for ballot measures that deal with legal challenges to initiatives, judicial term limits, and wage regulations for tipped workers.

5. Latest on ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga

Lori Vallow's public defenders say the woman known as the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is seeking to represent herself in her Arizona trial.

