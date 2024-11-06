Expand / Collapse search

2024 election latest; deadly Mesa plane crash victims identified | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 6, 2024 6:39pm MST
Latest election updates | FOX 10 Headlines for Nov. 6

For our top headlines this evening, we take a look at the latest results and the aftermath of the 2024 election.

PHOENIX - From the latest in the 2024 election to new details on those who died in a plane crash at Falcon Field in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

1. Lake, Gallego campaigns wait as ballot counting continues

Kari Lake, on the left, and Ruben Gallego, on the right (From File)



2. Latest election results in Arizona

Voting sign



3. Victims in deadly Mesa plane crash identified



4. Arizona voters reject a number of ballot propositions

maricopa county early ballot

Maricopa County early ballots (From File)



5. Latest on ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga

Lori Vallow MCSO mug

Lori Vallow



Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/6/24