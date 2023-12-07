'A Christmas Story' house gets new owner amid the holiday season

article

Ralphie Parker’s humble abode now has a new owner just in time for the holiday season.

Josh Dickerson is now the owner and managing partner of A Christmas Story House & Museum – a three-bedroom residence where the 1983 movie, "A Christmas Story" was filmed.

The cult classic follows the story of the Parker family, featuring the main character Ralphie — a 9-year-old boy who wants an "official Red Ryder BB gun" for Christmas — while the grown-ups in his life constantly and not so lovingly remind him: "You’ll shoot your eye out!"

The house from the movie, located in Cleveland, Ohio, still stands as a tourist attraction and became a bed and breakfast plus museum after its sale in 2004.

"A Christmas Story" was set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, according to several travel blogs and movie fandom sites.

2006: The house used for exterior shots of Ralphie's home from the movie 'A Christmas Story' in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: Getty Images)

The home sleeps six guests and the company offers daily tours. (Credit: A Christmas Story House & Museum)

Dickerson has been with A Christmas Story House & Museum for 16 years, according to a news release shared on the company’s website.

He started as a warehouse employee.

"Over the years, Mr. Dickerson worked his way up to eventually become the CEO," the release said.

"While the face of the company has long been the founder, Brian Jones, the true work and performance has been borne by Mr. Dickerson behind the scenes. It seemed only fitting that he should take the final step and become an owner."

The house and museum was opened by Brian Jones in 2006 and was restored to its appearance as it was in the film.

Fans can visit the house and see original costumes, props and other beloved memorabilia associated with the Parker family, according to the museum's website.

The home was listed for sale in 2022.

It included the house, the Bumpus house next door, the gift shop, the museum and a number of vacant lots that have been acquired by Jones over the years.

No one purchased the home and Jones told FOX Business that the highest offer he's ever received for the house was $15 million.

Overnight stays are nearly full for the remainder of the year, but there still are some openings up for grabs, according to Jones.

