Jeremy Renner hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition' following snow plowing accident: report

Actor Jeremy Renner was reportedly hospitalized following a snow plowing accident on Sunday in Reno, Nevada.

A spokesperson for Renner told Deadline the actor was listed in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

The spokesperson said he is with his family and "receiving excellent care," according to Deadline.

Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area that was hit on New Year's Eve by a winter storm that saw 35,000 homes lose power.

Renner, best known for playing the superhero Clint Barton, or "Hawkeye," in multiple Marvel movies and Disney+ television shows, was reportedly airlifted to the hospital.

The two-time Oscar nominee currently stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown." The second season of the show is set to begin airing on January 15.

Renner was previously nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Award's for his performance in "The Hurt Locker."

The following year, Renner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Town."