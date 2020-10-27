Expand / Collapse search
ADOT: Bridge inspections will close ramps on 2 Phoenix freeways

By Associated Press
Published 
Phoenix
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation officials say two major metro Phoenix freeways will have overnight ramp closures this week for bridge inspections.

ADOT officials say the ramps at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange in Phoenix will be affected from Oct. 26 to 29.

They say the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday with the westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

ADOT says two ramps will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday and the northbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close just before midnight Wednesday and reopen at 4 a.m.

