Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Oct. 23-29)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Oct. 23-29.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

October 27

35th Avenue and Osborn Road, Phoenix - A crash involving two vehicles is under investigation. We're told the occupants will survive.

59th and Northern avenues, Glendale - A house fire has caused two people to be displaced.

October 26

October 25

Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road, Mesa - 2 people are being treated after a crash and three others didn't need to be taken to the hospital. Police are investigating.

16th Street and Osborne Road, Phoenix - 2 adults and 2 juveniles were taken to the hospital after a crash on Oct. 25. One of the adults has life-threatening injuries.

35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix - Firefighters extinguished a fire at an appliance shop after an off-duty firefighter spotted the flames and called 911. No injuries were reported.

83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road - An investigation is underway after two people were found shot and killed in Peoria.

Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Gilbert that left a woman dead.

October 24

59th and Glendale avenues, Glendale : At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting. They found a male who had been shot but is expected to be OK. No suspects are in custody.

23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road, Phoenix : Police say they responded to reports of an injured person in the area. They found an unconscious infant who was pronounced deceased at the hospital. " Preliminary information suggests there are no signs of foul play however the investigation remains active," Phoenix Police say.

35th and Dunlap Avenues - Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

38th and Clarendon Avenues - Crews battled a fire at a junkyard in Phoenix where multiple vehicles went up in flames. No injuries were reported

October 23