Another round of winter storms move into Arizona

It's been a week of wild weather here in Arizona and Mother Nature isn't done yet.

Northern Arizona saw several feet of snow earlier in the week and the storm also brought some much needed rain to the Valley, but it also caused some problems as strong winds took out power lines in north Phoenix.

Rainy weather in the Phoenix-metro area

We caught up with some hikers on Jan. 29 who said they're looking forward to more rain.

"I got wet twice this week already .. I always get an early start but I just could not beat the rain every day this week, but I love this."

"It's honestly amazing.. all that beautiful precipitation that the plants love and in between rainstorms you can go on these hikes where all the plants are just blooming."

More snowfall expected for the high country

Here's a look at the snow predictions for northern Arizona from the National Weather Service: 4 to 6 inches in Flagstaff, 1 to 3 inches in Prescott and Payson. That may not seem like a lot, but keep in mind these cities have already seen plenty of snowfall, so this just adds to those totals.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.