Another Verizon outage; deadly Phoenix bus crash l Morning News Brief

Another outage left thousands of Verizon customers without service; one person was killed in a west Phoenix bus crash; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 7.

1. Verizon service disruption

In this photo illustration, Verizon logo seen displayed on a smartphone and a PC screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Verizon outage was reported by more than 7,000 customers on Monday morning, according to DownDetector. Read more here.

2. Man killed in bus crash

One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving a bus near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Read more here.

3. Multiple campaign stops in Arizona

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. (Photos by Getty Images)

With Election Day just weeks away, Arizona is seeing campaign stop after campaign stop as parties try to drum up votes in the swing state. Read more here.

4. Hurricane Milton latest

Hurricane Milton's path

Milton increased to a Category 4 hurricane Monday morning as it barreled toward an already-battered Florida, prompting the state to prepare for what could be its biggest evacuation in seven years. Read more here.

5. Egg recall upgraded

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a previous egg recall over salmonella concerns to a classification that brings the highest possible risk if consumed. Read more here.

Today's weather

Monday will be a warm start to the week in the Valley as more record-breaking temps are expected. Read more here.