AP and FOX News project Mark Kelly as winner in Arizona's senate race, defeating Martha McSally

The Associated Press and FOX News are projecting that appointed Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally has lost her bid to serve the remainder of late Sen. John McCain's term.

Democratic senate candidate Kelly managed to open a big lead on Nov. 3 against McSally in early election results, in a race that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate.

According to numbers released by state elections officials, Kelly has obtained 55% of the votes cast, with McSally obtaining about 45% of votes cast.

Democrats were optimistic that Arizona’s changing demographics and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity among some suburban voters can push Kelly, a retired astronaut, to victory in the election. He is the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was injured in an assassination attempt in Tucson in 2011.

Whoever wins the election will take office as early as Nov. 30, finish the last two years of McCain’s term and then face re-election in 2022.

A Kelly victory would give Democrats control of both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in nearly 70 years. No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995.

Kelly portrayed as independent thinker

Kelly flew combat missions for the Navy during Operation Desert Storm before becoming a test pilot and later an astronaut. He flew four missions to the International Space Station. After Giffords was shot, the couple founded a group that works to elect lawmakers who support gun-control.

Kelly had a big fundraising advantage, outraising McSally by more than $30 million through Oct. 14. Both candidates shattered fundraising records for Arizona, raising more than $146 million between them, more than triple the combined spending on the 2018 McSally-Sinema race. Independent groups spent tens of millions more to sway voters.

That money flooded airwaves, websites and mailboxes with ads.

Democrats portrayed Kelly as an independent thinker not beholden to either party. They slammed McSally’s votes to repeal the federal health care law, which they said would make it expensive, if not impossible, for people with pre-existing conditions to get health care coverage.

Kelly tried to tie McSally to President Donald Trump and his handling of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the night on Nov. 3, Kelly all but declared victory, saying: “I’m confident that when all the votes are counted, we’re going to be successful in this mission.”

“The work starts now. And we desperately need Washington to work for Arizona,” Kelly told a small group of family and reporters in Tucson. “My top priority is making sure we have a plan to slow the spread of this virus, and then getting Arizona the resources our state needs right now.”

After his speech, Kelly clasped arms with Giffords and his two adult daughters as a massive screen behind him showed video feeds of supporters cheering from their living rooms.

McSally presented as fighter for Arizonans

McSally was a trailblazing woman in the U.S. Air Force — the first woman to fly in combat and to lead a fighter squadron. More recently, she revealed a darker side of her military career, disclosing last year that she was raped by a superior officer.

Republicans presented McSally as a tough-minded fighter on behalf of Arizona residents. They targeted Kelly’s business ties to China, pointing to an investment from a Chinese firm in a business Kelly co-founded and alleging he would “do anything for a buck and say anything for a vote.”

McSally also tried to deflate Kelly’s independent image by linking him to left-wing members of his party, such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. She warned that a Kelly victory could give Democrats control of the Senate and usher in liberal priorities such as Medicare for all and the Democratic Green New Deal climate plan, though Kelly has said he opposes both.

McSally did not speak Tuesday night, but her spokeswoman, Caroline Anderegg, said it was too early to know who won.

“This race is not over,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

McSally was defeated in 2018 by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democrat to win an Arizona Senate seat in 30 years. After her defeat, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to McCain’s former seat in 2018.

