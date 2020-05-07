Arizona Air National Guard holding flyover across Navajo Nation for COVID-19 frontline workers

article

The Arizona Air National Guard is conducting a flyover on May 7 over the Navajo Nation and other communities in northern Arizona in appreciation for those on the frontlines against COVID-19.

The flight is also meant to be a training mission, and will feature four aircraft including a KC-135 from the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson.

After launching from Tucson at 11 A.M. on May 7, the flight tribute will start in Gallup, New Mexico and will visit cities like Window Rock, Kayenta, Flagstaff and Prescott over the afternoon.

The tribute will last approximately one hour.

“We support the community during COVID-19 by showing goodwill, and our hope is to work together to respond and grow from this event,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Howard Purcell, Arizona National Guard Air Component Commander in a statement. “We want to show our support and we stand behind our community. We will move forward together.”

On May 1, the Arizona Air National Guard held a flyover with Luke Air Force Base over the greater Phoenix area as another tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers.