Arizona Burn Center introduces advanced Helix SCAR3 laser technology for scar healing

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The Brief The Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is now the sole facility in Arizona to offer Helix SCAR3 laser technology. Dr. Arpana Jain explained that the cutting-edge device creates controlled micro-injuries to help flatten and loosen burn scars for improved patient mobility. The state-of-the-art medical equipment was acquired by the burn center through a grant provided by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation.



"Thrilled was an understatement. It was Christmas Day for me as a physician."

That is how Dr. Arpana Jain describes the moment she found out her facility was getting Helix SCAR3 laser technology. The Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is now the only burn center in Arizona to offer the technology.

What they're saying:

"At our center we are able to push the boundaries of survival," Jain said.

Here is how it works: The laser blasts carbon dioxide and non-ablative wavelengths into the scar.

"It targets water molecules in the scar and the skin," Jain said. "And where there's water which is basically everywhere in the scar, it will heat it up, called micro injury in the scar."

The body then naturally heals the controlled injury, Jain says, creating a flatter and more pliable scar, making movement for patients easier.

"In particular, when you hear from a child that they can move better, a kid's not going to lie," Jain said. "And that I think is the biggest testament of this technology."

The burn center was able to buy the cutting-edge technology thanks to a grant from the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, which ultimately helps people's burns heal faster.

"As a surgeon, I love instant results," Jain said. "Overtime, six months later, yes, you will see it. You will get it after multiple treatments. But now I can get there faster."

Jain said they hope this technology saves lives, and helps survivors reclaim movement, confidence, and independence.

"I hope it becomes readily available for everybody," Jain said.