Arizona couple finds rattlesnake the backseat of the car

A couple in Arizona was surprised to find a dangerous stowaway in the backseat of their car.

A rattlesnake had curled up between coats and bags in the area behind the driver’s seat.

Milan Watt told Storyful she believes the snake may have been hiding in her car for two weeks, having hitched a ride when she was loading things into her vehicle at her grandparents’ house.

She said the snake was about 2 and a half to 3 feet long.

Her boyfriend reportedly used a broken branch to remove the reptile from the car.

No one was hurt.

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed.