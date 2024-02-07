Arizona experiences winter weather; teen violence latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From winter weather making a comeback in Arizona to new developments in East Valley teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
1. Winter weather returns to Arizona
The latest winter storm to hit Arizona has forced the closure of major highways in the high country due to heavy snowfall.
2. Update on childbirth that took a disturbing turn
The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of the infant decapitated during childbirth at Southern Regional Medical Center in July 2023 as a homicide.
3. New updates in teen violence investigations
Two new indictments have been announced in connection with a teen violence incident that happened in 2022, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
2 more people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, in connection with a teen violence incident that happened over a year ago in the East Valley town.
4. Fire sends smoke into the sky
Phoenix Firefighters battled a fire at a strip mall on Wednesday afternoon near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.
5. Update on deadly illness outbreak
The decade-long outbreak of listeria across 11 U.S. states has been linked to a cheese and dairy company in California. Two people have died and at least 26 have been sickened.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/7/2024
Get ready for more wet weather tomorrow.