Arizona experiences winter weather; teen violence latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From winter weather making a comeback in Arizona to new developments in East Valley teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

1. Winter weather returns to Arizona

Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; major highways closed
Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; major highways closed

The latest winter storm to hit Arizona has forced the closure of major highways in the high country due to heavy snowfall.

2. Update on childbirth that took a disturbing turn 

Infant's decapitation during Georgia hospital delivery ruled a homicide
Infant's decapitation during Georgia hospital delivery ruled a homicide

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of the infant decapitated during childbirth at Southern Regional Medical Center in July 2023 as a homicide.

3. New updates in teen violence investigations

Teen violence: 2 more suspects indicted, officials with MCAO say
Teen violence: 2 more suspects indicted, officials with MCAO say

Two new indictments have been announced in connection with a teen violence incident that happened in 2022, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Teen violence: 2 more arrests made; new charges filed for man living out of state
Teen violence: 2 more arrests made; new charges filed for man living out of state

2 more people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, in connection with a teen violence incident that happened over a year ago in the East Valley town.

Also Read: Teen violence: Here’s a list of suspects authorities have arrested

4. Fire sends smoke into the sky 

Phoenix strip mall fire sends plume of smoke into sky
Phoenix strip mall fire sends plume of smoke into sky

Phoenix Firefighters battled a fire at a strip mall on Wednesday afternoon near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

5. Update on deadly illness outbreak

Deadly listeria outbreak linked to cotija cheese, queso fresco, more dairy products, CDC says
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to cotija cheese, queso fresco, more dairy products, CDC says

The decade-long outbreak of listeria across 11 U.S. states has been linked to a cheese and dairy company in California. Two people have died and at least 26 have been sickened.

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/7/2024

Get ready for more wet weather tomorrow.