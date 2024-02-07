Expand / Collapse search

Honda vehicles, Bissell vacuums, dairy products, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Jan. 31 - to Feb. 7 that consumers should know about.

1. Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles to fix faulty passenger seat air bag sensor

Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles to fix faulty passenger seat air bag sensor

The Honda recall, which covers many Honda and Acura models, is because a faulty sensor may cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they're not supposed to.

2. Thousands of Bissell vacuums recalled over possible fire hazard

Thousands of Bissell vacuums recalled over possible fire hazard

Bissell said it’s received several reports of the vacuum smoking and giving off a burning smell, with a few instances of the battery catching fire.

3. Deadly listeria outbreak linked to cotija cheese, queso fresco, more dairy products, CDC says

Deadly listeria outbreak linked to cotija cheese, queso fresco, more dairy products, CDC says

The decade-long outbreak of listeria across 11 U.S. states has been linked to a cheese and dairy company in California. Two people have died and at least 26 have been sickened.

4. Neptune's Fix, tianeptine product, recalled over life-threatening overdose risks

Neptune's Fix, tianeptine product, recalled over life-threatening overdose risks

Tianeptine is an antidepressant used in some parts of Europe, Asia and South America but not approved in the U.S. It's often referred to as "gas station heroin."

5. Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run: Toy recalled due to possible choking hazard

Lovevery Slide &amp; Seek Ball Run: Toy recalled due to possible choking hazard

The Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run children’s toy has been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).