Honda vehicles, Bissell vacuums, dairy products, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Jan. 31 - to Feb. 7 that consumers should know about.

1. Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles to fix faulty passenger seat air bag sensor

Featured article

2. Thousands of Bissell vacuums recalled over possible fire hazard

Featured article

3. Deadly listeria outbreak linked to cotija cheese, queso fresco, more dairy products, CDC says

Featured article

4. Neptune's Fix, tianeptine product, recalled over life-threatening overdose risks

Featured article

5. Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run: Toy recalled due to possible choking hazard