Arizona girl’s letter charms favorite restaurant; Waymo caught in midst of pub brawl | Nightly Roundup

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From a fight at a pub that left a man critically hurt, to a deadly Phoenix crash involving a pregnant mom and a newborn, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 21, 2026.

1. Waymo damaged after Phoenix pub brawl

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2. Man killed in downtown Buckeye neighborhood

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3. Phoenix crash kills pregnant mother and newborn

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4. Father's Day on the [mini] golf course!

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5. Never underestimate the power of words (and a good meal!)

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A look at your weather this week

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