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Arizona girl’s letter charms favorite restaurant; Waymo caught in midst of pub brawl | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 21, 2026 5:53 PM MST
Published June 21, 2026 5:53 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a fight at a pub that left a man critically hurt, to a deadly Phoenix crash involving a pregnant mom and a newborn, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 21, 2026.

1. Waymo damaged after Phoenix pub brawl

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Phoenix bar brawl leaves man fighting for his life, Waymo car smashed
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Phoenix bar brawl leaves man fighting for his life, Waymo car smashed

 

2. Man killed in downtown Buckeye neighborhood

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Cousin detained after man dies in Buckeye shooting, police say
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Cousin detained after man dies in Buckeye shooting, police say

Buckeye police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a yard near 3rd Street and Centre Avenue.

3. Phoenix crash kills pregnant mother and newborn

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Pregnant mom, infant killed after driver runs red light: Phoenix police
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Pregnant mom, infant killed after driver runs red light: Phoenix police

 

4. Father's Day on the [mini] golf course!

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Glendale Popstroke hosts Father's Day mini-golf celebrations
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Glendale Popstroke hosts Father's Day mini-golf celebrations

 

5. Never underestimate the power of words (and a good meal!)

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Texas Roadhouse responds to letter from 10-year-old Arizona girl asking for job
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Texas Roadhouse responds to letter from 10-year-old Arizona girl asking for job

An Arizona girl was inspired this month by a school assignment to write a letter to anyone, leading to a major response from her favorite restaurant.

A look at your weather this week

Temperatures to approach 115 degrees before monsoon moisture brings storm chances
Temperatures to approach 115 degrees before monsoon moisture brings storm chances

Temperatures to approach 115 degrees before monsoon moisture brings storm chances

Phoenix temperatures reached 106 degrees on Father's Day, but strong high pressure will strengthen over the southwest, pushing temperatures to a peak of 115 degrees later this week.

Get the Full Forecast

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