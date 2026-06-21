Arizona girl’s letter charms favorite restaurant; Waymo caught in midst of pub brawl | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a fight at a pub that left a man critically hurt, to a deadly Phoenix crash involving a pregnant mom and a newborn, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 21, 2026.
1. Waymo damaged after Phoenix pub brawl
2. Man killed in downtown Buckeye neighborhood
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Buckeye police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a yard near 3rd Street and Centre Avenue.
3. Phoenix crash kills pregnant mother and newborn
4. Father's Day on the [mini] golf course!
5. Never underestimate the power of words (and a good meal!)
Featured
An Arizona girl was inspired this month by a school assignment to write a letter to anyone, leading to a major response from her favorite restaurant.
A look at your weather this week
Phoenix temperatures reached 106 degrees on Father's Day, but strong high pressure will strengthen over the southwest, pushing temperatures to a peak of 115 degrees later this week.
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