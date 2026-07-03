Arizona history honored ahead of America's 250th birthday

The Brief Tolleson residents celebrated America's 250th birthday early with a celebration at Veterans Park. Arizona became a state more than 130 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Locals reflect on the nation's history and the sacrifices made by military members to protect their freedoms.



Valley residents are getting an early start celebrating America's 250th birthday, with fireworks planned across the region, including a celebration in Tolleson.

As communities prepare to mark the Fourth of July, Arizonans are reflecting on the state's unique history and what the milestone means to them.

Big picture view:

Arizona's path to statehood came long after the Declaration of Independence was signed. It took more than 130 years for Arizona to become the 48th state, but historians say the state's story stretches back thousands of years before that.

A walk through downtown Phoenix's History Walk highlights that history, with markers tracing the region's past from the arrival of the first Paleo-Indians around 9000 B.C., to Phoenix's incorporation as a city in 1881, and the beginning of citrus cultivation in 1889.

At the Arizona State Capitol, visitors can also see a rededicated replica of the Liberty Bell, originally presented to the state in the 1950s.

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What they're saying:

Bob Boze Bell of True West Magazine said Arizona's journey to statehood is part of what makes its history unique.

"We’re kind of underdogs," Bell said.

He also reflected on Arizona's late arrival in the Union.

"I love the fact that Arizona is a baby state and the fact that they wanted to combine this with New Mexico, and we had to fight for that, and then we were this, and then were that," Bell said. "And then we eventually became a state. We were really late."

As Arizonans join the rest of the nation in commemorating 250 years of American independence, many say the anniversary is a reminder of the country's enduring ideals and the responsibility to preserve them.

"We have to protect it, it’s precious," Jennifer Fixman said.

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Dig deeper:

For Fixman, those values were instilled by her father, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

"Learned that from my dad from a very early age," Fixman said. "This is precious. It is an experiment, but it's an experiment that has lasted 250 years, and it should last another 250."

Fixman and Michael Blakeslee were spending time together on a first date at Tolleson's Fourth of July celebration. Both said they share an appreciation for the sacrifices made by members of the military.

Blakeslee's son is currently serving overseas in Germany.

"They moved him up to a leader position, and he keeps sending me pictures of medals, like he's like the number one mortar guy," Blakeslee said. "I'm so proud of him."

When Blakeslee reflects on the nation's history, he said he thinks about those who continue to serve far from home.

"For him and all the guys that are out there that can't be here right now, can't be with their family," Blakeslee said. "So God bless them, and thank them for their service. Know we really appreciate them sacrificing themselves so we can all have the freedoms that we enjoy."

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