Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers.

At a ceremony Oct. 4 at the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center in Phoenix, Ducey said the command center will be critical in ensuring the state’s cyber infrastructure remains safe and secure.

The center will be a central location for cybersecurity professionals and local, state and federal agencies to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

Last month, authorities said the Arizona Department of Homeland Security detected and alerted on approximately 68 million threats and protected state websites from more than 800,000 cyberattacks.

