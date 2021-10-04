Cyber expert speaks out following lengthy Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outage

As access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are being restored to people around the world following an outage on Oct. 4, a cyber expert is weighing in on what happened.

According to company officials, the incident resulted in connection trouble, as well as the inability to load newsfeeds for many of its users around the world.

The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:40 a.m. ET (8:40 a.m. Arizona time). Company officials have since apologized for the outage.

It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. It also comes amid a major crisis at Facebook after a whistleblower exposed the company's alleged awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products and decisions.

Outage may have impacted people working from home

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said the outage appears to have been an infrastructure issue.

"It gets a little technical, but it has to do with what's called DNS servers, and this is basically the the traffic cops of the Internet, so when you type a web address, if you type in facebook.com, there's actually some infrastructure that converts that into the proper numbers, and then routes you to the website, so the information that allows you to get to Facebook right now just disappeared. It's been removed, and it's it sounds nefarious, but everything that we're seeing suggests that there was a misconfiguration," said Colburn.

The outage came as Arizona celebrated Cybersecurity Month. The Director of Arizona Department of Homeland Security also weighed in.

"Regardless if that's an internal configuration issue or not, and I'm sure that it is, but it highlights the vulnerability and dependency that we have on our daily lives on technology, and how fast that can be taken down," said Tim Roemer. "Could be an internal error, could be externa,l where sometimes a criminal comes after those applications, but what it highlights is how vulnerable we are."

Experts also say many people, including businesses and social media influences, lost money because of it.

