Arizona leaders react to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan

On Sept. 9, a number of Arizona leaders reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement of a vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers.

The new vaccine requirements could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Under the mandate, all employers with more than 100 workers will have to require their workers to be vaccinated, or undergo tests for the virus weekly. In addition, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Gov. Ducey: This will never stand up in court

Gov. Doug Ducey

In two tweets, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey denounced the plan as "exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried to hard to prevent in Arizona."

"The Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way," read a portion of the tweets. "This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good."

State Sen. T.J. Shope also replied to Gov. Ducey's tweets, saying he is "100% opposed to government compelled mandates of any kind."

"I’m sure a majority of my colleagues in looking forward to our day in court with [the President] over this unconstitutional mandate!" State Sen. Shope tweeted. State Sen. Shope, a Republican, represents the state's 8th Legislative District, which covers portions of Pinal County.

Rep. Ruben Gallego: This is leadership

U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego

In a series of tweets, Congressman Ruben Gallego praised President Biden's mandate, saying the President is "soing what needs to be done to beat COVID-19."

"There is no reason to not get the shot if you are eligible," read a portion of the tweets. "The time to wait is over."

Poll shows support for some forms of vaccine mandate

An AP-NORC poll conducted in August found 55% of Americans in favor of requiring government workers to be fully vaccinated, compared with 21% opposed. Similar majorities also backed vaccine mandates for health care workers, teachers working at K-12 schools and workers who interact with the public, as at restaurants and stores.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

