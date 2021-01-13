Arizona reports 5,269 additional COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

Arizona reported over 5,600 additional COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths on Jan. 13 as hospitalization levels from the surge remained high but didn’t set records.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,629 additional known cases and 191 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 641,729 cases and 10,673 deaths.

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one of every 105 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 5 to Tuesday. The rate is calculated by dividing a state’s population by the number of new cases over the past week.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 5,055 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from Monday’s record high of 5,082. There were 1,158 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, down from Monday’s record of 1,183.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Advertisement

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: