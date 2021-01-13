Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 5,269 additional COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers for 1/13/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson breaks down the latest COVID-19 data as the state department of health services reports 5,629 new cases and 191 additional deaths.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona reported over 5,600 additional COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths on Jan. 13 as hospitalization levels from the surge remained high but didn’t set records.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,629 additional known cases and 191 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 641,729 cases and 10,673 deaths.

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one of every 105 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 5 to Tuesday. The rate is calculated by dividing a state’s population by the number of new cases over the past week.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 5,055 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from Monday’s record high of 5,082. There were 1,158 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, down from Monday’s record of 1,183.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily.
