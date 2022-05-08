Arizona roller coaster, woman kills home intruder, catalytic converter thief jailed: this week's top stories

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 3:40 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County

Arizona roller coaster, woman kills home intruder, catalytic converter thief jailed: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona gets a roller coaster in Williams (left). A prolific catalytic converter thief is prisoned for being part of the "epidemic" plaguing Arizona, authorities say (right).

From Arizona getting a roller coaster along a canyon to a mother killing a home intruder and protecting her children, this week was certainly not short of attention-grabbing stories.

Here are the top stories for the first week of May.

1. Arizona's first mountain coaster is now open in Williams: Williams, a small town located along the Historic Route 66, draws in crowds from near and far. There are several stops along the way to choose from, and the town just got a bit more thrilling with the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.

2. Car owner who left Jeep at dealership gets sued after worker dies during oil change: On March 13, 2020, a customer took his car to a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership and a 19-year-old mechanic attempted to change the oil. But something terrible happened.

3. Alabama woman killed by dogs while investigating dog attack, owner arrested: sheriff: An Alabama woman was arrested after a pack of dogs attacked and killed an employee of the state who was investigating a dog attack that occurred earlier in the week, authorities said.

Brandy Dowdy was arrested following the fatal attack and charged with manslaughter and dangerous dog law. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

4. Allister Adel, former Maricopa County Attorney, dead at 45: Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has died due to "health complications," according to a statement from her family on April 30.

5. Why a Jeep owner is sued after dealership employee was killed during oil change: Two years later, an attorney for the man who died isn't suing the other worker or the dealership; he's suing the man who owned the Jeep. The man who was waiting in a lobby. The man who was just there for a routine oil change. As it turns out, this is the law and this story is about to get complicated.

6. Imprisoned for years: Prolific catalytic converter thief taken off Arizona's streets: If you've been a victim of catalytic converter theft, you know the damages are costly, but one Phoenix man who police say is a big part of the "epidemic" of stolen converters in Arizona is now in prison.

7. Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying: The coroner’s office told Fox News that Lily had been killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to preliminary findings. But a full autopsy could take several more weeks.

8. Report: Country icon Naomi Judd died by suicide following longtime mental health struggle: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd died by suicide following a longtime struggle with mental health, according to a new report. The country legend took her own life on Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

Expand

9. Man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, police say: A man is charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, police said.

Mario Rodriquez (Photo: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

10. Texas woman shoots, kills man who broke into her home with kids inside, says police: The woman was inside her home with her three children when she heard a man break in, getting in through the laundry room in the back of the house, according to a report. The woman then grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.