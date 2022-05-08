Arizona roller coaster, woman kills home intruder, catalytic converter thief jailed: this week's top stories

article

From Arizona getting a roller coaster along a canyon to a mother killing a home intruder and protecting her children, this week was certainly not short of attention-grabbing stories.

Here are the top stories for the first week of May.

1. Arizona's first mountain coaster is now open in Williams: Williams, a small town located along the Historic Route 66, draws in crowds from near and far. There are several stops along the way to choose from, and the town just got a bit more thrilling with the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.

2. Car owner who left Jeep at dealership gets sued after worker dies during oil change: On March 13, 2020, a customer took his car to a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership and a 19-year-old mechanic attempted to change the oil. But something terrible happened.

3. Alabama woman killed by dogs while investigating dog attack, owner arrested: sheriff: An Alabama woman was arrested after a pack of dogs attacked and killed an employee of the state who was investigating a dog attack that occurred earlier in the week, authorities said.

Brandy Dowdy was arrested following the fatal attack and charged with manslaughter and dangerous dog law. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

4. Allister Adel, former Maricopa County Attorney, dead at 45: Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has died due to "health complications," according to a statement from her family on April 30.

5. Why a Jeep owner is sued after dealership employee was killed during oil change: Two years later, an attorney for the man who died isn't suing the other worker or the dealership; he's suing the man who owned the Jeep. The man who was waiting in a lobby. The man who was just there for a routine oil change. As it turns out, this is the law and this story is about to get complicated.

6. Imprisoned for years: Prolific catalytic converter thief taken off Arizona's streets: If you've been a victim of catalytic converter theft, you know the damages are costly, but one Phoenix man who police say is a big part of the "epidemic" of stolen converters in Arizona is now in prison.

7. Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying: The coroner’s office told Fox News that Lily had been killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to preliminary findings. But a full autopsy could take several more weeks.

8. Report: Country icon Naomi Judd died by suicide following longtime mental health struggle: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd died by suicide following a longtime struggle with mental health, according to a new report. The country legend took her own life on Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images) Expand

9. Man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, police say: A man is charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, police said.

Mario Rodriquez (Photo: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Advertisement

10. Texas woman shoots, kills man who broke into her home with kids inside, says police: The woman was inside her home with her three children when she heard a man break in, getting in through the laundry room in the back of the house, according to a report. The woman then grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.