Arizona sheriff talks declining border crossings; doesn't credit Biden admin's crackdown

New numbers show border crossings from Mexico into the U.S. are down significantly since a crackdown was announced by the Biden administration, but some Arizona sheriffs say there are other reasons for the decline.

It’s no secret the border is a hot topic in this November election, especially as Arizona is a border state.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to Arizona on Aug. 9, but did not make a trip to the Arizona border. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Arizona-Mexico border in Cochise County this week.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, president of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association, says the real questions are, how are the numbers down, and why is it happening now?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released July numbers, saying, "Encounters in July were 32% lower than in June 2024 and were the lowest monthly total along the southwest border since September 2020."

Sheriff Rhodes says border counties like Cochise and Yuma are seeing the drop, but for different reasons not related to Biden's crackdown.

"They see the same thing all the time. You know, a complete lack of resources on the border, a lack of federal resources, a lack of federal involvement," he said. "The sheriffs don't believe that the executive orders are the reason for this drop off in numbers."

Rather, it has to do with Mexico's involvement.

"The idea that those executive orders are issued and then, you know, within a matter of weeks, the numbers are or are down without any intervention from the country of Mexico, is highly implausible and improbable. We're hoping that that cooperation extends beyond the general election in November," he said.

Local law enforcement does not have the ability to make arrests at the border. That is something, however, that will be on the November ballot for Arizona.

"Voters in Arizona, they want a say in their own border security and their own public safety. They've lost confidence in the government to do that, to do the job that they're supposed to be doing," Sheriff Rhodes said.

The Secure the Border bill, Proposition 314, would allow local law enforcement to make arrests for trespassing if they suspect a person has crossed illegally.

In early June, the Arizona Legislature voted to put the measure on the ballot, bypassing Govenor Katie Hobbs, who vetoed a similar bill in early March.