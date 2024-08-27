Arizonans killed in Mexico; Tempe mobile home fire death toll rises | Nightly Roundup

Tempe home fire death toll rises | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a tragic update on the fire of a mobile home in Tempe to what a bereaved family is doing to honor the memory of a flash flooding victim, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
1. Arizonans killed along Mexican highway
An investigation is underway after two Arizona women were found shot to death in an overturned vehicle on a dangerous stretch of highway in northern Mexico.
2. Daugher of former MLB pitcher found
Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former Longhorns and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, was located in Oregon after she went missing on August 22.
3. Tragic update in deadly Tempe home fire
Fire officials in Tempe say 2 more people have died as a result of a mobile home fire that happened on August 25.
4. Student found with gun at Phoenix high school
A West Phoenix High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, police said.
5. Family of flash flooding victim honoring her memory
As a family grieves the death of a Gilbert woman who was swept away during a flash flooding in the Grand Canyon area, they are also honoring her memory by helping to raise money for rescuers who rescued many others who were stranded by the same flooding.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We'll top out near 109°F on Aug. 27 in Phoenix. We'll see about a 20% chance for storms.